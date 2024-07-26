2 arrested for duping women with promise of high return on investment

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 18 lakh by promising a high return on investment, officials said on Friday.

On February 21, Nalini Khanna lodged a complaint alleging that she joined a group chat on a messaging service through an invite link on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Khanna was promised good returns on investments and she invested Rs 18 lakh, he said.

She realised she was cheated when she tried to withdraw the invested amount and was unable to. Khanna was asked to invest more money to get the amount back, he added.

During investigation, police traced the money trail and identified a bank account, which revealed that the total amount credited to the account was Rs 3.27 crore, the DCP said.

Further details were procured and police arrested – Mohammad Ali (25) and Deepu (25) from Bengaluru, he said.

According to police, upon checking the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), a total of 40 complaints were found linked with the account.