2 arrested for extortion bid in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 12 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested two people for an alleged extortion bid from an employee of a waste management company, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Nitin Panwar and Harbir alias Pradhan, they said.

On Wednesday, an employee of a waste management company filed a complaint that a man had demanded "monthly payments" for allowing them to work in Gurugram, police said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station. The accused were arrested from Manesar on Wednesday night, police said.

"From the perusal of the criminal records of the accused, it was revealed that one case against accused Nitin regarding illegal extortion and four cases related to illegal extortion and arms act was registered against Harbir. We are questioning the accused", a police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG