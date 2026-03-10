2 arrested for murder of businessman in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons wanted for the murder of a businessman in outer north Delhi's Bawana were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police in the Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.

The encounter occurred in Rohini, Sector 34, when police intercepted the suspects following specific inputs about their movement.

According to police, the accused -- Mohammad Irfan and Aishwarya Pandey -- had been on the run for nearly a month after allegedly being involved in the killing of a trader in Bawana.

"When the police team tried to stop the suspects, they allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police team retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire," a senior police officer said.

During the encounter, both the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered by the police personnel. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Another senior police officer said that a pistol, several cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested accused. PTI SSJ NSD NSD