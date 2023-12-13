2 arrested for protesting outside Parliament with smoke-emitting cans

New Delhi: A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellow and red smoke, police said here.

The incident happened minutes after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a similar-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the Parliament to take stock of the situation after the twin security breach.

The area around the Parliament was turned into a fortress following the incidents with the deployment of police and paramilitary.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has been tasked with the investigation of both the incidents, according to officials. Forensic teams visited the Parliament to gather scientific and physical evidence.

The two persons protesting outside Parliament were identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area.

After opening the gas canisters that emitted smoke outside the Parliament building, the two shouted "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat," officials said.

While she was being taken away by police personnel, the woman told reporters that they did not belong to any organisation and were students.

"My name is Neelam. The Indian government is subjecting us to oppression; when we raise our voices for our rights, we are beaten and thrown into jail. We are subjected to undue force. We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed.

"Our parents work as labourers, farmers and some are small shopkeepers. An attempt is being made to suppress our voices. Dictatorship will not work," she said.

Police said the two were arrested for violating prohibitory orders that are perennially in force in the area.

The incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

Narrating Wednesday's episode, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery, spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress." A senior police officer said one of them was identified as Sagar Sharma, who entered the House using a pass issued on an MP's recommendation. The second intruder was identified as Manoranjan D.

He said the intruders were in the Parliament security unit's custody. "Both are being interrogated by security officials. They will be handed over to the local police," the officer said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building - security."

Witnesses in the Visitors' Gallery recalled the sequence of events that unfolded inside the House.

A witness said, "They weren't displaying any placards while they were sitting. Then, suddenly, one of them stood up and jumped, and it seemed like the second one was going to catch him. The second man also jumped down. Immediately, the MPs who were seated below caught them. We were evacuated first as per security instructions. They had thrown a smoke bomb, and after we came out, they were held by security personnel."