2 arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Delhi's Anand Parbat area

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at knifepoint in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Pawan alias Pavva (24) and Pankaj (19), both residents of Anand Parbat.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on November 4 when the victim was returning home from work. He was stopped by three men, one of whom allegedly threatened him with a knife while another slapped him.

The third accused then snatched Rs 2,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the victim, and the trio fled the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Accused Pawan and Pankaj were apprehended near Gol Park in Upper Anand Parbat on November 5, the officer said.

During interrogation, both admitted that they, along with another associate, identified as Harsh, had planned the robbery to make quick money, the officer said, adding that Harsh is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace him and recover the stolen property.

Pawan has a history of involvement in theft cases, including two previous cases in Kalkaji and Paharganj, the police said. PTI SSJ SSJ ARB AMJ AMJ