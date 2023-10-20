2 arrested for robbing pan masala company's employees in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have cracked a robbery case of Rs 50 lakh wherein the accused had robbed the employees of a pan masala company by wearing traffic police's uniform in central Delhi.

Four people had allegedly robbed the two employees, who were carrying Rs 50 lakh in a bag, on October 11.

The accused were wearing traffic police's uniform and also carrying toy wireless sets.

The accused - identifed as Sandeep alias Chetan and Mahender - were arrested from Greater Noida and Rajasthan, respectively, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said the uniform, toy wireless sets, hand-held metal detector and handcuffs have been seized from their possession.