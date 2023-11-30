2 arrested for snatching mobile inside Jafrabad Metro Station

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly snatching the mobile of a woman inside the Jafrabad Metro Station, an officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media on November 25.

"Further, a case was registered at Shastri Park Metro Police Station on November 28, and an investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The matter was handed over to the special staff which arrested two people – one of them a repeat offender with involvement in 17 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and possessing illegal arms, said the DCP.

Advertisment

He identified the arrested men as Tehsin, 30, and Shehnoor, 22.

"Tehsin has been involved in 17 different cases. He is the one who snatched the mobile phone of the woman and his associate Shehnoor was waiting outside the metro station," the officer said.

One of the accused told police that he had sold the mobile phone to one Krishh.

Krishh is absconding and is being looked for, the DCP said. PTI BM BM VN VN