2 arrested in Assam's Hailakandi; animal, exotic birds rescued

Hailakandi, Mar 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district on Friday and exotic birds and an animal were seized from them, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle coming from Mizoram was intercepted in the Bilaipur area and 49 birds and an animal were seized, Additional Superintendent of Police Shamirdapar Baruah told reporters.

Among those rescued were 43 red-and-blue lory birds, six black lory birds, and one babirusa, he said.

The birds and the animal were brought from Indonesia to Mizoram via Myanmar, and were being taken to West Bengal through Assam, police said.

Two persons were arrested, Baruah said.

It is suspected that more people are involved in the racket, he said. PTI DG DG SOM