Bareilly, May 24 (PTI) Two locals were arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting "anti-national" content on social media, police said.

Bithri Chainpur SHO Abhishek Kumar said Irfan and Wajid Shah posted a video on Instagram which showed them shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" and threatening to cut people's tongues.

The two, he said, were booked under section 353 (2) (public mischief ) of the BNS and the IT Act after the matter was reported. PTI COR NAV VN VN