2 arrested in connection with journalist Pankaj Mishra’s murder in Dehradun

Dehradun, Dec 17 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of journalist Pankaj Mishra in ​​Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand.

Police here said that Amit Sehgal (51), a resident of the Cantt area of ​​Dehradun, and Partho Sheel (45), a resident of Mumbai, were called for questioning based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, after which they were arrested.

The deceased journalist's brother, Arvind Mishra, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, had filed a complaint with the police late Tuesday night, accusing Sehgal and others of murder, trespass, and robbery. Following this, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The complainant stated that on the night of December 15 at around 10 pm, Sehgal, along with some other people, allegedly formed a gang and came to Pankaj Mishra's rented house in Doon Vihar. They abused him and allegedly started assaulting him with the intention of killing him.

Sehgal allegedly kicked and punched Pankaj Mishra on the chest and stomach. After the assault, Sehgal also allegedly snatched Pankaj's mobile phone, he said.

When Pankaj's wife Lakshmi tried to inform the police using her mobile phone, Sehgal and his associates allegedly snatched her phone as well, misbehaved with her, and fled, as per the complaint. PTI DPT MNK MNK