2 arrested in connection with unnatural death of man in hotel

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the unnatural death of a 33-year-old man, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood in a hotel in south Kolkata's Kasba area, a senior police officer said.

The body of Adarsh Losalalka, a resident of Birbhum, was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the room where he was staying on November 21.

After scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel and nearby parts and examining all electronic evidence, the two - Kamal Saha and Dhruba Mitra - were arrested from their city hideouts, the officer said.

"It is being investigated whether the death was a result of murder or the victim died after tripping on the floor during a scuffle with the two arrested. Prima facie, it is believed the deceased was introduced to a woman on a dating app and three persons - suspected to be the two arrested and the victim had checked into the hotel," he said.

The two arrested are being interrogated to stitch together the sequence of events.