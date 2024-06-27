2 arrested in document forgery case in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon, Jun 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly forging documents in Assam's Morigaon district, an official said on Thursday.

Several instances of suspected document forgery in applications for permission for delayed birth certificates have come to light, District Commissioner Devashish Sarma said.

Obtaining a birth certificate after one year necessitates prior permission from the district administration without which no hospital is authorised to issue such certificates, he said.

The district administration initiated an inquiry based on suspicions regarding some certificates. It was found that several applicants had allegedly presented forged documents, he added.

Subsequently, the district administration filed an FIR at the Laharighat police station and two persons were arrested, Sarma said.

"Such incidents will not be tolerated, and action will be taken against others involved in this malpractice soon," he said. PTI CORR DG SOM