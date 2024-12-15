2 arrested in Gurugram for killing friend to avenge assault

Gurugram, Dec 15 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their friend who had assaulted one of the accused earlier, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to the family of the victim, Yash Babu (20) left his home on the afternoon of December 10 to meet a friend and did not return.

His body was found in a bush in the Kadipur industrial area the next morning, following which a case was registered at Sector 10A police station, an official said.

Investigation into the case led to the arrest of Lucky (20), a resident of the Siwan district in Bihar and Dhruv (21), a resident of Islampur village in Gurugram, on Saturday night, he said. During interrogation, the two accused revealed that Babu and some of his friends had assaulted Lucky sometime ago. To avenge the assault, the accused duo invited Babu to a party, got him drunk and then killed him with a sharp weapon and a brick, police said.

Advertisment

Both the accused were produced before a court that sent Dhruv to police custody for five days and Lucky for two days, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police added. PTI COR NSD NSD