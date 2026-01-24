2 arrested in Jharkhand in connection with bank robbery in Odisha

Dhanbad, Jan 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad in connection with a bank robbery in Keonjhar district of Odisha, police said on Saturday.

A total of 288 gram of gold worth over Rs 40 lakh, robbed from the bank on January 19, was recovered following the arrests in a two-day joint operation by police forces of Jharkhand and Odisha in Dhanbad's Nirsa and Sindri areas, they said.

A total of 3.7 kg gold and Rs 4 lakh in cash were robbed from the bank by six masked men, they added.

Addressing a press conference here, SP (Dhanbad City) Ritvik Srivastava and Keonjhar's ASP Pratyush Mahapatra said two four-wheelers used in the robbery were also seized.

Those arrested were identified as Rajkumar Singh (27) of Bihar's Jamui and Kunal Raj Verma (33) of Nirsa.

Mahapatra said the duo was the mastermind of the robbery, and a hunt is on to nab the others involved. PTI COR SAN SAN SOM