2 arrested in murder of couple, their son in Jharkhand's Palamu

Ranchi, Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district in connection with the murder of a couple and their son over suspicion that they practised witchcraft, police said on Wednesday.

The murder happened in Kusdi village in the Panki police station area last week, they said.

"We have arrested the two prime accused in this case. They have been identified as Pramod Bhuiyan (26) and Ravindra Bhuiyan (30). We have also recovered the axe used in the murder," an officer said.

During interrogation, they said they murdered the family to take revenge for their father's death, he said.

They suspected that the couple and their son murdered their father using "supernatural powers", he added. PTI RPS RPS SOM