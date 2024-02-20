2 arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa for smuggling cows

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Two men from Haryana were arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa district on the charge of cow smuggling on Tuesday, police said.

Eight cows, a country-made pistol, 20 litres of liquor and a truck were seized, they said.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said in a statement that a police team had signalled the truck, which had a Haryana number plate, to stop at the Sikandra toll plaza on Tuesday.

The driver tried to escape by breaking barricades. But as other vehicles were parked in front of the toll plaza, the truck hit and damaged two of them, the official said.

The driver fired one round at the police team and ran over the vehicles in an attempt to escape. Police fired two rounds at the truck and arrested the two men after a chase, the SP said.

The accused are Ahsan (22) and Irshad alias Nanded Meo (19), residents of Haryana's Nuh district, according to the statement. The rescued cows have been rescued to the Sikandra Gaushala, it said. PTI AG ANB ANB