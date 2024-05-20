2 arrested in road rage murder of man in Kohima

Kohima, May 20 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating to death a man in Nagaland's Kohima in an incident of road rage, police said Monday.

Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou, the political assistant to the deputy commissioner of Kohima district, was assaulted on Saturday, they said.

Miasalhou, who was in his late 50s, collapsed due to the assault and was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, they added.

The two accused, identified as Neizosetuo Kire (24) and Khrietsonyü Whuorie (25), were arrested on Sunday, police said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and 302 (murder) at the North police station, they said.

Meanwhile, the Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO) held a protest rally in the state capital.

Demanding that no bail should be given to the accused under any circumstances, WAYO said that any person trying to bail them out would be held responsible for any "untoward consequences".

Various other civil society organisations, youth bodies and village councils also condemned the incident. PTI NBS NBS SOM