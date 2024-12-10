2 arrested in Sambhal after search in their houses led to seizure of arms, narcotics

Sambhal (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here on Tuesday, a day after police seized several objectionable items, including arms and narcotics, during a search operation in the Nakhasa and Deepa Sarai areas here, an official said.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Tarannum, the wife of Arshad from whose house 93 packets of smack were recovered in the Nakhasa area, and Tajwar of Deepa Sarai from whom a country-made pistol was seized.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Monday said the search operation was conducted in 13 houses by police teams, RAF, Rapid Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and suspicious items were recovered from three houses.

While 93 packets of smack were recovered from the house of one Arshad, a .315 bore pistol was seized from the house of Tajwar and another similar pistol as well as two cartridges were seized from the house of Mewar.

Sambhal witnessed violence on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city. Four people were killed and several were injured in the confrontation.

The area has remained tense since then.

The police officer said 39 people have been arrested so far for their involvement in the violence and a search for the other accused was underway. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD