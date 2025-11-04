2 arrested with arms in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with arms in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested from Pandu-Chattarpur Road on Monday, they said.

“We arrested them on a tip-off that the two were going to carry out a major incident in the state,” SDPO Alok Kumar Tutti said.

Two country-made pistols were recovered from their possession, he said.

An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at Pandu police station, and an investigation is underway, the SDPO added. PTI CORR RPS RBT