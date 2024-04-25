2 arrested with brown sugar in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal, Apr 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 363.45 gram of brown sugar in Manipur's Jiribam district on Thursday, police said.

An Assam-registered pick-up truck was intercepted by the Assam Rifles at Kunjabond on JT Road during routine checking, they said.

Upon thorough examination, 30 soap cases containing the brown sugar were found concealed inside pumpkins that were being transported on the vehicle, they added.

The vehicle was heading towards Cachar in Assam from Tipaimukh in Manipur's Pherzwal district, police said.

The driver and another person travelling in the vehicle were arrested, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Mannan Mazumder (31) and Khalil Ulla Barbhuiya (26) of Cachar.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also shared the news of the incident on X and lauded the security forces. PTI CORR SOM