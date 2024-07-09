2 arrested with drugs in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The drugs were being brought from a neighbouring state, he said.

"In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @karbianglongpol at wee hours, a vehicle was intercepted based on actionable intelligence and upon thorough checking, 685.65gms heroin and 3.118kg YABA tablets (over 29,400 tabs) were recovered," he posted on X.

YABA tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

The items were being transported from a neighbouring state and two people were apprehended, Sarma said. PTI SSG SOM