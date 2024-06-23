2 arrested with drugs worth Rs 8.5 crore in Assam's Karimganj

Guwahati, Jun 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs, cumulatively worth Rs 8.5 crore, in two operations in Assam's Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The two anti-narcotic operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs, he said in a post on X.

One person was held with 806 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 5 crore, in one operation, Sarma said.

The second person was apprehended with 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.5 crore, he said.

Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. PTI SSG SOM