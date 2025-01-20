2 arrested with fake ILP in Manipur: CM

Imphal, Jan 20 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said two persons have been arrested for possessing fake Inner Line Permit (ILP) cards.

Advertisment

He said a staff of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Tamenglong district was also arrested for issuing fake ILP cards.

"In the drive against illegal immigrants and ILP monitoring exercise by the District Police Jiribam, on January 9 last one Sambabu Rabidas was arrested for possessing fake labour ILP purportedly issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Tamenlong," the CM said.

In the follow-up of the investigation, so far, two other persons have been arrested, Singh said.

Advertisment

He said, "A person named Jitendra Kumar from Bihar was arrested with a fake ILP card while one Gaiphulung Pamei who works at the DC office, Tamenglong in the ILP section was arrested on January 19 for issuing fake ILPs." A case has already been registered and an investigation of the case is in good progress, Singh said.

Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside Manipur to obtain a permit to enter the protected state. PTI COR RG