Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with heroin worth over Rs 7 crore in Assam's Karimganj district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle along the state's border with Mizoram, an officer said.

Around 1.1 kg of heroin hidden in 81 soap boxes were seized from the vehicle. Two persons travelling in the vehicle were also arrested, he said.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth over Rs 7 crore, he added. PTI DG SOM