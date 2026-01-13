2 arrested with heroin worth Rs 11 cr in Assam's Kamrup

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 11 crore in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two vehicles in the Amingaon area. On subsequent search, 97 soap boxes containing heroin were recovered from the secret compartments of the two vehicles, they said.

The seized drugs weighed 1.35 kg, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Anowar Hussain Kaji and Aminul Sikdar.

Necessary legal action has been initiated, and an investigation started, police said.