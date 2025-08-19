2 arrested with huge drug consignment from state-run bus in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with a huge drug consignment in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the district police intercepted a Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on the way to Shillong from Silchar in Assam around 4 am, they said.

"During the search, 10.35 kg of marijuana, 2,736 tramadol hydrochloride capsules and around 6,000 nitrazepam tablets were recovered," a police officer said.

Following the seizures, two persons were arrested, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Amol Nath (42) of Silchar and Radika Ranjan Das of Tripura's Dholai district.

It is suspected that the duo are part of an interstate crime syndicate, involved in narcotics smuggling, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Lumshnong police station, and an investigation started, they said.

Earlier this week, three women from Manipur were arrested in the district with heroin worth over Rs 4.4 crore, in what police said was one of the biggest drug seizures in the state in recent times. PTI JOP SOM