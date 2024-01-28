2 arrested with illegal arms in Muzaffarnagar in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an illegal arms smuggling gang in Muzaffarnagar district with the arrest of two persons and seizure of a cache of arms and ammunition.

The arrested were identified as Bijender and Nafees, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

Three pistols, one country-made rifle, three guns and 14 cartridges were recovered from their possession, he said.

During a routine check in the Shahpur police station area, a police team intercepted Nafees and seized two pistols from him. He told police that Bijender had more illegal arms. Later police raided the house of Bijender and recovered illegal arms from his possession. He was also arrested.

During interrogation, Bijender told police that the arms and ammunition were meant to be supplied to smugglers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. PTI COR NAV SMN