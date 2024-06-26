2 arrested with Rs 77,500 in fake currency from UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) Two people, including a coach of a local stadium, were arrested with more than Rs 77,500 in fake currency on Wednesday, police said. Additional SP (City) Satyanarain Prajapati said police made the seizure on a tip-off from Fulendra, a coach at a local stadium, and Saddam from the city area.

The two, during interrogation, revealed the names of two other people involved in the fake currency trade.

A hunt is on for the other two, the SP said. PTI COR ABN VN VN