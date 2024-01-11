2 arrested with spurious cough syrup in West Bengal's Malda

English Bazar (WB), Jan 11 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested with spurious cough syrup in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Amirul Sk, 34, and Ajij Sk, 27, were arrested from the Baishanbnagar police station area of the district that shares a border with Bangladesh, on Wednesday night, they said.

Two other persons, however, managed to escape, they added.

A total of 575 bottles of the cough syrups were seized in the operation, police said.

The spurious cough syrups were made with phensedyl. Phensedyl cough syrups are banned in India as it is addictive. It is consumed in Bangladesh in a large quantity as alcohol is strictly regulated in that country, they said. PTI CORR SOM