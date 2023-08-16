Advertisment
2 Assam residents held in Mizoram for possessing heroin

NewsDrum Desk
16 Aug 2023

Aizawl, Aug 16 (PTI) Two persons from Assam's Karimganj were arrested in Mizoram’s Serchhip district for being in possession of heroin, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling party of East Lungdar Police intercepted a “suspiciously” moving vehicle on Tuesday, they said.

A total of 548.1 gm of heroin concealed in 39 soap cases and 5.32 kg of methamphetamine were recovered from their possession, a police statement said.

The duo was held and booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, it said. PTI CORR RBT

