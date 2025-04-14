2 attempted murder cases reported in Delhi daily for far this year: Police data

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Two cases of attempted murder have been reported in the national capital every day in the first quarter of the year even as the number has come down when compared to the same period in 2024, Delhi Police data has revealed.

According to the Delhi Police statistics from January 1 to March 31, a total of 168 cases of attempted murder cases were registered across the city.

This marks a significant drop from 203 cases reported during the same period in 2024, marking a decline of around 17.2 per cent.

Despite the decrease from 2024, the data of the first quarter this year marks an increase of 6.33 per cent from the same period in 2023 when 158 such cases were recorded, the data revealed.

Senior police officials attributed the decline in 2025 to intensified policing, increased deployment in vulnerable zones and better coordination with local intelligence units.

"Targeted action against known offenders and swift response to street-level violence have played a key role in reducing these incidents," a senior police officer said.

Efforts are underway to bring the numbers down further, with special teams focused on violent crimes and enhanced surveillance in sensitive areas, the police said.

The overall number of heinous crimes, including murder, robbery and snatching, has also seen a notable reduction this year, according to the data. PTI SSJ NB NB