2 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended in Assam, deported: CM

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) Two Bangladesh nationals were nabbed in Assam's Sribhumi district while illegally entering India and were deported to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The infiltrators have been identified as Arif Rahman and Md Shahid.

"Border Vigilance at its Best! In a bold move by @sribhumipolice, two Bangladeshi nationals were caught attempting to illegally cross the border. With strict vigilance in place, they were swiftly apprehended and pushed back across the border," Sarma posted on X.

Sarma had earlier claimed that over 320 illegal infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and sent back to their country in the last seven months.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since unrest erupted in the neighbouring country last year.

Assam Police were also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally, an official said.