2 Bangladeshi women detained in Patan for illegal stay; 1 of them married twice in Gujarat

Patan (Gujarat), May 2 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi women have been detained in Patan district of Gujarat for staying illegally by concealing their original nationality and obtaining Aadhaar cards using bogus documents, police said on Friday.

The women, identified as 32-year-old Sultana and Beauty Begum (37), entered India illegally in 2022 and settled in Patan town by concealing their original identities, said District Superintendent of Police (DSP) VK Nayi.

Both had found employment in a Patan hotel and one of them, Sultana, married twice in Gujarat during her illegal stay, he said.

A preliminary probe revealed both had acquired Aadhaar cards, a 12-digit individual identification number issued to Indian residents, using bogus documents and used to transfer money to their relatives in Bangladesh through their contacts in Kolkata, he informed.

As part of an ongoing drive launched against illegal Bangladeshi settlers in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, police had identified 32 suspects in Patan town and called them at a police station for verification of their documents, said the IPS officer.

"Following document verification, it was confirmed these two women are Bangladeshi nationals and have been staying illegally in Patan since 2022. Both had changed their names and used to work in a hotel in Patan," according to the DSP.

Process has been started for their deportation, he maintained.

Investigations revealed that despite being married and having four children in Bangladesh, Sultana married twice in Gujarat during her illegal stay and also acquired a certificate for her second wedding in Surat, said the police officer.

"She confessed that one Mohammad Ali, a native of Bihar, helped her in crossing the border. She managed to acquire her Aadhaar card from Surat and also registered her second marriage there. She also acquired a PAN card. We found her Bangladeshi passport and an ID card issued by the government of her home country," said Nayi.

Beauty Begum alias Riya Shah also entered India in 2022 illegally and settled in Patan. She obtained her Aadhaar card using an address of the Danilimda area of Ahmedabad city, said the officer.

During verification of documents, police found her birth certificate which established she was a Bangladeshi national, he added. PTI COR PJT RSY