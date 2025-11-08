2 Bangladeshi women living illegally in India arrested in Dehradun

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two Bangladeshi women living illegally in India from the Patel Nagar area of ​​Dehradun during a security drive ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The duo was detained from Sanskriti Lok Colony during an intensive search operation being conducted in view of the main event on November 9 to mark Uttarakhand completing 25 years of statehood. Modi will attend the programme as the chief guest.

During interrogation, both women admitted to entering India illegally. They have been identified as Swati Upadhyay alias Mariam, a resident of Barguna district of Bangladesh, and Shivli Akhtar alias Jolly alias Sana, a resident of Comilla district.

Police said the women revealed that they had illegally crossed the border into India at different times and, after living in different locations, met each other in Delhi and then came to Dehradun together.

Their interrogation revealed that they had married Indian citizens to remain in India. Police stated that Bangladeshi identity cards were recovered from both women's phones, based on which they will be deported to Bangladesh as per the rules. PTI DPT RHL