2 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam's Karimganj, sent back

Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district and handed over to the authorities of that country at the border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information in a post on X on Friday.

"Foiling yet another infiltration attempt from Bangladesh, two illegal infiltrators were apprehended near the International border in Karimganj and pushed back," he said.

The alleged infiltrators were identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali.

"Team @assampolice is alert 24/7 to thwart any infiltration attempt," Sarma said.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh. PTI SSG SSG SOM