2 Bangladeshis arrested near Nepal border in West Bengal's Siliguri

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Two Bangladeshis were arrested for illegally entering India through the Panitanki border near Siliguri, close to the Nepal border, a senior state official said on Monday.

Security forces also picked up their Indian accomplice, identified as Debashis Chakraborty, for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of such people in exchange for large sums of money.

The two Bangladeshis – Mohammad Zaidul Islam and Susanta Chandra Das – were apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Panitanki in West Bengal on Sunday night while crossing over from the Nepal side, the official said.

"Chakraborty confessed to having demanded Rs 50,000 from each of the two Bangladeshis for their entry to India," the official said.

The duo, who are being questioned by security personnel, were planning to move to Delhi, he said. PTI SUS MNB