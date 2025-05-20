2 Bangladeshis get rigorous imprisonment for trafficking Rohingyas into India

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Two Bangladeshis were on Tuesday sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by an NIA special court in Chennai for being part of a syndicate trafficking Rohingyas into the country, officials said.

The convicts, identified as Shahabuddin Hossain alias Md Sahab Uddin and Munna alias Noor Karim alias Nur Karim, have also been fined Rs 11,000 by the NIA court, they said.

They were among the three persons arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case registered in November 2023 in Chennai, the officials said.

The agency had filed a charge-sheet against these two and also against the third accused, identified as Babu S K alias Babu Shoriful alias M D Soriful Babumiya, against whom the trial is continuing.

In a statement, the NIA said Shahabuddin and Munna, both hailing from the Chittagong district of Bangladesh, had entered India illegally with the help of traffickers and touts.

They had forged and procured fake Indian Identity cards such as Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents, it said.

They had purchased SIM cards and operated bank accounts using these fake documents, the probe agency said.

"Along with Babu, the two accused were involved in human trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India," the NIA said.

The victims were forced to stay in India and were also exploited through employment, it added. PTI AKV KSS KSS