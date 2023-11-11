2 Bangladeshis without travel documents held in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Two Bangladeshis were arrested from Kolkata on Saturday after they failed to produce valid documents supporting their stay in India, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The arrests were made in the Park Street area on the eve of the Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations.

"The duo were found roaming in Park Street this morning. Our officers questioned them, and they could not show passports and visas or any such documents to support their visit to India. We arrested them and an investigation is ongoing," he said.

An initial probe revealed that one is a resident of Bangladesh's Barishal and another is from Dhaka, the policeman said.

Police are trying to find out the exact cause of their visit to India, and also whether they are members of any terror group or not, he said.

When produced at a city court, the two were sent to police remand till November 20. PTI SCH BDC