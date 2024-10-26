2 Bengaluru men drown at Kundapur beach

Kundapur (Karnataka), Oct 26 (PTI) Two persons from Bengaluru who travelled to Beejadi village near Kundapur for a wedding, drowned at a beach here on Saturday, police said.

The victims were among a group of four friends staying at a beachside resort, they said.

According to police, three of the group had ventured into the water to play, when a powerful wave struck, sweeping both Santhish and Ajay into the depths.

On seeing his friends in danger, Mokshith attempted to rescue them. He managed to pull Santosh out of the water.

While Santhish died en route to the hospital, Ajay’s body was fished out later by emergency personnel, a senior police officer said. PTI CORR AMP AMP ROH