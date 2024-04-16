2 Bihar leaders join Congress ahead of LS polls

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Senior leader of 'Vikassheel Swaraj Party' Prem Kumar Choudhary and an ophthalmologist Manish Kumar Yadav joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters here on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress' Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash and Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed both the leaders into the party fold.

"Today Prem Kumar Chaudhary ji and Dr Manish Kumar Yadav ji are taking the membership of the Indian National Congress. Along with this, Prem Choudhary ji is merging his 'Vikassheel Swaraj Party' with the Congress. The arrival of both will strengthen the party," Prakash said at a press conference.

Chaudhary has been working among the Nishad community, he said.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "The fishermen community is completely with the INDIA bloc. The arrival of both the leaders will further strengthen the organization of the Congress. I welcome both to the Congress fold." Manish Kumar Yadav said he always had faith in the ideology of Congress.

"We will work together to strengthen the Congress Party," he said.

Choudhary said, "I assure you that we all will work for Congress with full strength."