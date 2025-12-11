2 Bihar men arrested in Bhubaneswar with arms, ammunition

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) Two men from Bihar were arrested with six pistols in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid at Bankual Baliyatra Ground in the Badagada police station area and made the arrests, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Pintu Kumar and Awinash Kumar, both from Munger district of Bihar, they said.

A 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and five country-made single-shot pistols with their ammunition were seized from the accused, they added.