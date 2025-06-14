2 Bihar residents held with contraband in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers, hailing from Bihar, were arrested after 1.638 kg of ganja was seized from them in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Ramparvesh Mandal of Bajura in Gaya district and Nandan Kumar of Pashroha in Khagaria district were intercepted by a police party near their rented accommodation in Bari Brahmana area. It led to the recovery of the contraband, a police spokesperson said.

An FIR under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested duo, he added. PTI TAS RHL