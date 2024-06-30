2 bike-borne assailants open fire at car in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Two bike-borne men opened fire at a car in Dwarka's Dabri area Saturday evening, but its sole occupant was not hurt, police said.

The incident took place at Chanakyapuri Chowk around 6.42 pm when the person was going to meet somebody, they said.

The two attackers came on a motorcycle and fired multiple shots at the car, a police officer said, adding no one was hurt.

He said it is suspected that an old enmity between the occupant of the car and the attackers could the reason behind the attack.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and investigation is underway, the officer added.