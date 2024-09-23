2 bike-borne assailants open fire at property dealer's office in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne armed men opened fire at a property dealer's office in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Monday.

No one was injured during the firing, police said.

They said that on Sunday, a PCR call regarding a firing incident in the Karala area was received at Kanjhawala police station.

The police immediately reached the spot and found that two unknown bike-borne assailants had opened fire on the front gate of the office of the complainant.

"We have registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused," a senior police officer said. PTI BM HIG