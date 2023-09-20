2 bike-borne men killed after being hit by truck in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Two bike-borne men were killed after being hit by a truck in Fatehpur area here, police said on Wednesday.

While Chandrapal (32) died on the spot after being hit by the truck, Shamsher (35) was taken to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, ASP Rural Sagar Jain said.

The duo was going somewhere on a motorcycle when the accident happened, he said, adding that the truck driver managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind.

The truck has been seized and a manhunt to nab the driver has been launched, he said. PTI COR ABN NB NB