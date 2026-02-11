2 bikers killed after being hit by vehicle in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Two men were on Wednesday killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Varanasi-Rewa highway here, police said.

The accident took place around 9 am near Basahi Kala village under Lalganj police station area, a police officer said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a Community Health Centre, where doctors declared both of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip Kumar Mishra (26), a resident of Parsia village, and his relative Anand Prasad Tiwari (70), a resident of Prayagraj district.

They were returning home from Bhuili village in Mirzapur after visiting relatives when the accident occurred, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that their motorcycle lost balance and rammed into a divider after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Basahi Kala village, resulting in their death on the spot, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved in the incident, police said. PTI COR ABN NB