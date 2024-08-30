2 BJP councillors walk out from KMC over R G Kar issue

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Two BJP councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staged a walk-out over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here earlier this month.

The two councillors are Sajal Ghosh and Vijay Ojha. Mayor Firhad Hakim said the saffron party should not indulge in theatrics.

Instead, MLAs of the party should support the bill seeking to ensure capital punishment for convicted rapists, which will be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly next week, he said.

BJP has three councillors in the KMC while the TMC's strength is 134.