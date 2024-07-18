2 BJP MPs will join TMC on July 21, says Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday claimed two BJP MPs have shown interest in joining Trinamool Congress during the Martyrs' Day function on July 21.

Ghosh told reporters that TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will make the final decision after considering all aspects.

"Two MPs from the BJP, who were elected in the recent Lok Sabha polls and are among the 12 MPs from their party, have approached us expressing their desire to join TMC. They wish to work under Mamata Banerjee and intend to join during the July 21 programme," Ghosh claimed.

He added that the identities of these MPs cannot be disclosed at this time.

Since these MPs were recently elected, Ghosh mentioned that TMC leadership has advised them to wait a while to avoid falling under the anti-defection law.

"The ultimate decision in this matter will be made by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

Responding to Ghosh's comments, BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar downplayed the issue, saying, "Kunal Ghosh often makes such statements which should not be taken seriously." "Let's wait until July 21. We have seen similar claims from leaders like Ghosh in the past. He is known for making such statements for publicity," Majumdar added. PTI SUS MNB