2 BJP, NCP (SP) supporters get civil custody, barred from entering Vidhan Bhavan over scuffle

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee on Friday recommended two-day 'civil custody' for two supporters of rival BJP and NCP (SP) MLAs and a ban on their entry in Vidhan Bhavan premises for their involvement in a scuffle during the monsoon session.

The panel recommended a complete ban on entry of the duo - Nitin Deshmukh and Sarjerao Takale - into Mumbai as well as Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan premises for the remainder of the state assembly's tenure (which is till 2029).

Committee chairperson and Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar told the assembly that the recommendations were made after examining video clips of the physical altercation which took place inside Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai during the monsoon session of the legislature in July.

"The committee verified the facts and the sequence of events before finalising the action," he said.

A report on the incident, tabled by Bhondekar in the lower house, noted that Deshmukh, a supporter of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, and Takale, a supporter of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, had engaged in a physical confrontation in the assembly lobby during the monsoon session.

The nature of 'civil custody' of Deshmukh and Takale was yet to be decided.

The committee also suggested creating a dynamic database system to scrutinise applicants seeking entry to the legislature premises and deny access to those facing serious criminal charges.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently being held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.