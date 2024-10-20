2 bodies recovered from house collapse site in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Oct 19 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her daughter were found on Sunday morning in the debris of a house which collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said.

The police earlier said the house collapsed around Saturday noon possibly due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder.

Officials later said an inquiry will be conducted from all angles before reaching a conclusion.

After the rescue operation that lasted for 21 hours, the bodies of a mother-daughter duo were recovered from the debris of the collapsed house on Sunday morning and sent for postmortem, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ravi Bhadoria told reporters.

It took time as the rescue operation was carried out carefully to avoid damage to adjoining houses as it was a dense area, he said.

Asked about the cause of the explosion, Bhadoria said forensic evidence has been collected from the site and final findings will come out after its examination.

A cylinder, an exploded battery and parts of a deep freezer, which also has a compressor, were found in the debris, he said.

After examining all the evidence collectively, the police will reach a conclusion (on the cause of the blast), he said.

The incident occurred in Islampura area of Morena city around Saturday noon, a police release earlier said.

Teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), fire brigade and local civic body reached the spot.

An initial probe suggested an LPG cylinder might have caused the explosion on the premises, following which the house collapsed, the release stated.

Some media reports earlier claimed the blast had occurred in a firecracker factory. The police have not confirmed the reports and said no such evidence has been found as of now. PTI ADU GK